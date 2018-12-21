Becca Schofield’s mother calls for blood donations over holidays

Anne Schofield is asking you to donate blood over the holidays in honour of her daughter.

The late Rebecca Schofield of Riverview, N.B., who created the viral #BeccaToldMeTo campaign, asked for people to perform acts of kindness and pass it on.

“It’s like the ultimate act of kindness; it’s a gift of life – you potentially can save a life, how great is that,” says Schofield. “Rebecca would say you’re like a superhero … you’re saving a life.”

One of Becca’s asks of the public was to donate blood. Her mom says blood transfusions helped extend her daughter’s life.

“Especially once she was diagnosed with terminal cancer, she received many blood and plasma donations,” says Schofield.

“We believe that helped us keep her with us for 14 months.”

Schofield says donations made a difference, as Becca was only expected to live for three to 12 months.

She passed away at the age of 18 in February.

Schofield says she’s going to try donating blood for the first time on Boxing Day, along with her husband Darren, who will be donating for the 12th time.

“He’s a bit braver than me … He’ll have to hold my hand,” she says. “But we’ll be here together and we’ll do this for our daughter.”

She says 1,400 donations are needed in New Brunswick by early January, part of 30,000 across Canada.

A new tradition perhaps, Schofield is asking families to take a break from the busy holiday rush and head to a blood clinic.

“We certainly get a lot of people who say that they’ve been influenced by Becca’s story,” says Jacqueline Alain, who is the territory manager for Canadian Blood Services.

Meanwhile, Becca’s mom is encouraging everyone who is eligible to donate.

“I’ve heard of people starting in their 70s to donate blood because they’ve heard of Becca and her request.”