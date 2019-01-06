Saudi woman, 18, says she’s being held at Thai airport after fleeing abusive family

An 18-year-old Saudi woman says she has been detained at Thailand’s main international airport at the behest of Saudi authorities who want to stop her from fleeing to Australia.

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun began tweeting about her ordeal from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport in the early hours of Sunday, Jan. 6.

She said her passport was confiscated at the airport even though she possessed the necessary travel documents to travel on to Australia.

“I’m in real danger because the Saudi embassy trying to forcing [sic] me to go back to Saudi Arabia, while I’m at the airport waiting for my second flight,” she said in one of her first tweets. She later revealed her full name and shared a photo of a copy of her passport.

When I opened this account I didn’t wrote my real age because I was afraid, but now and as I said before I got nothing to lose so I’m shering it as well. — Rahaf Mohammed (@rahaf84427714) January 6, 2019

Saudi embassy officials told her she was going to be put on a plane to Kuwait en route to Saudi Arabia, Rahaf said, even though she doesn’t want to return, fearful of retribution by her family.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has backed up Rahaf’s story.

The NGO’s deputy director for the Asia region, Phil Robertson, confirmed to Global News that he was in contact with Rahaf and believed her story is credible.

Speaking to Global News from an airport hotel room where she said she’s being held, Rahaf said that she decided to flee Saudi Arabia to escape her abusive family.

She said she was subjected to beatings by male relatives, who at one point kept her locked up in her bedroom for six months because she cut her hair.

She said she chose Australia as her destination because it was possible for her to procure a visa online — “Because I wasn’t able to go anywhere alone,” she said in reference to Saudi Arabia’s guardianship laws, which limit women’s movements.

In a tweet issued just after 3 a.m. Monday morning Bangkok time, Rahaf said she was pleading for protection not only from Australia but also from Canada, the U.S. or the United Kingdom, if they were willing to take her.

I seek protection in particular from the following country

Canada/United States/ Australia /United kingdom, I ask any if it Representatives to contact me. — Rahaf Mohammed (@rahaf84427714) January 6, 2019

Rahaf says her decision to flee Saudi Arabia, and the subsequent social media stir caused by her detention, makes it all the more dangerous for her to return.

“I’m 100 per cent sure they will KILL me,” she told Global News in a Twitter message, saying her family had threatened her.

She said she believed she was hours away from being forced on a flight back to Kuwait.

Her father and other family members told Saudi authorities she was mentally ill in a bid to have her returned, she added.

I’m afraid, my family WILL kill me. #فتاه_تايلند — Rahaf Mohammed (@rahaf84427714) January 5, 2019

Thai authorities have denied Rahaf access to the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees to make a refugee claim, Human Rights Watch said in a press release, adding that Thailand is obliged under international law to ensure that she isn’t forcibly sent to a place where she could be at risk of torture and other human rights violations.

“Saudi women fleeing their families can face severe violence from relatives, deprivation of liberty, and other serious harm if returned against their will,” said Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch.

“Thai authorities should immediately halt any deportation, and either allow her to continue her travel to Australia or permit her to remain in Thailand to seek protection as a refugee.”

The NGO cited several previous cases of Saudi women trying to flee their families only to face being forcibly returned.

Robertson said Thai authorities were spreading fake stories about Rahaf, citing one Thai immigration official’s remark to CNN in which he said Rahaf was denied entry into Thailand because she didn’t have the requisite documents.

“She was transiting # Bangkok on her way to Australia and never intended to enter Thailand. This looks like Thai & # SaudiArabia playing games to me,” Robertson said in a tweet.

“Once again we are seeing the abusive influence of Saudi authorities abroad as they seek to forcibly return Saudi women fleeing mistreatment and violence by their families,” said Page.

“Apparently, Saudi authorities not only want to perpetuate systematic discrimination of women at home and prevent Saudi women from freely travelling abroad, but also ensure that those who manage to escape are forced back to a life of abuse.”

In tweet, published just before 3:30 a.m. Monday morning Bangkok time, Rahaf said Saudi embassy officials threatened to “kidnap” her if she didn’t get on the flight to Kuwait.

She later tweeted that she was going to be put on Kuwait Airlines flight 412, which is scheduled to depart Bangkok at 11:15 a.m. local time to Kuwait.

The Saudi ambassador to Thailand denied Rahaf’s claims and Human Rights Watch’s reporting on the matter, however.

Abdul-Ilah al-Shuaibi told Saudi state-aligned news outlet Sabq that Rahaf had been arrested by Thai authorities for violating laws there. He said Rahaf lacked a return ticket, hotel reservation or tourist itinerary in Thailand, meaning Thai authorities were compelled to deport her.

He didn’t address her stated intention to travel to Australia.

Al-Shuaibi said Rahaf had five or six sisters, and said it was “impossible” that only one of them would be abused to the point of fleeing.

Sabq also reported that social media and news reporting on Rahaf’s case was full of “exaggeration and injustice.”

