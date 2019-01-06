London police reopen part of Wellington Rd. following an investigation
London Police have reopened a section of the city’s downtown core following an investigation.
Very few details have been released, but police did close Wellington Rd. between Dufferin St. and Queens Ave. just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday due the incident.
Around 1 p.m., Police reopened part of Wellington in the northbound lanes, but police remain on scene in the southbound lanes of traffic.
More to come.
