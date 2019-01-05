Ottawa Senators
January 5, 2019 5:56 pm

Ottawa Senators suffer 4-3 defeat to Minnesota Wild despite Anders Nilsson’s debut

By Lisa Wallace The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Jared Spurgeon scored twice as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Saturday afternoon.

Jordan Greenway and Zach Parise also scored for the Wild (20-17-3), who played their second of a four-game road trip. Devan Dubnyk stopped 24 shots.

Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel and Mark Stone replied for the Senators (15-22-5), who have now lost seven straight (0-6-1).

Anders Nilsson made 22 saves in his Ottawa debut after being acquired Wednesday from the Vancouver Canucks.

The Wild took a 4-2 lead early in the third as Parise jumped on a rebound, but Ottawa made it a one-goal game on Stone’s 20th of the season as he tipped a Cody Ceci shot.

The Senators had a two-man advantage for the last 26 seconds of the game but were unable to capitalize.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

