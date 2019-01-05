Junior hockey: Silverbacks stymie Vees, Chiefs edge Eagles in OT

A round-up of results from junior hockey teams in the Okanagan.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Prince George 2, Kelowna 1 (SO)

At Kelowna, goalies James Porter and Taylor Gauthier were the game’s top two stars, but it was Gauthier’s Cougars who came out on top on Friday night.

Gauthier stopped 26 of 27 shots in regulation, then turned aside two of three Rockets in the shootout in the narrow win. Jackson Leppard had the lone regulation-time goal for Prince George (13-21-1-2). Scoring in the shootout for the Cougars were Vladislav Mikhalchuk and Tyson Upper.

The Rockets were outdueled in a shootout by the Cougars tonight. We're off to Kamloops to face the Blazers tomorrow! 🚀

📰➡️ https://t.co/RphncNAdOc

🎥➡️ https://t.co/aS7CjOn09Z pic.twitter.com/5qNsx6NalO — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) January 5, 2019

Conner Bruggen-Cate, who made it 1-0 at 14:28 of the second period, scored the only regulation-time goal for Kelowna (17-17-3-1). Nolan Foote was the only Rocket who scored in the shootout, with Ethan Ernst and Leif Mattson being denied by Gauthier. Porter, the game’s first star, made 27 saves in regulation.

The Cougars were 1-for-5 on the power play while the Rockets were 1-for-3. The attendance was 5,215.

In WHL action for Saturday, Jan. 5, the Rockets will visit the Kamloops Blazers (14-18-2-1). Game time at the Sandman Centre is 7 p.m.

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

Salmon Arm 3, Penticton 1

At Penticton, goalie Matthew Armitage surrendered just one goal, stopping 37 of 38 Penticton shots, was the Silverbacks tripped up the Interior Division-leading Vees.

WIN WIN WIN!! 2019 off to a great start as Salmon Arm takes a 3-1 final. Hudson Schandor with the GWG! — Salmon Arm Silverbacks (@SASilverbacks) January 5, 2019

Wyatt Marlow, who opened the scoring at 10:15 of the second period following a scoreless first, plus Hudson Schandor and Trevor Adams, with goals in the third, scored for Salmon Arm (18-15-4-0). Adams’ marker was into an empty net at 19:53.

Salmon Arm hits the empty net and takes the game 3-1. Final shots 38-28 Penticton. These two teams meet again Sunday afternoon in Salmon Arm — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) January 5, 2019

Andre Ghantous, at 13:44 of the second to make it 1-1, replied for Penticton (24-12-1-2). Jack LaFontaine turned aside 25 of 27 shots in 58 minutes of action.

The Vees were 0-for-8 on the power play while the Silverbacks were 0-for-4. Penticton had two 5-on-3 power plays in the second – one for 50 seconds, the other for 1:13 — but couldn’t connect. The attendance at the South Okanagan Events Centre was 3,011.

Vernon 4, West Kelowna 3

At Vernon, the Vipers skated to a 4-1 lead early in the third period, then had to hang on as the Warriors pushed hard in the late stages and almost tied the game.

Josh Latta, at 15:21 of the first, Brendan Kim, at 5:54 of the second, plus Coleton Bilodeau and Brendon Kim, in the first five minutes of the third, scored for Vernon (14-16-6-3).

Bennett Norlin, at 3:59 of the second, plus Parm Dhaliwal and Chase Dubois replied for West Kelowna (22-17-0-1). Dhaliwal scored at 7:23 of the third to make it 4-2, with Dubois tallying his 17th of the season at 13:32 to make it 4-3.

Chase Dubois would extend his point streak to 9 games, and the Warriors would score two late, but it wasn't enough to defeat the Vernon Vipers Friday night. Warriors look to bounce back Saturday when they host @BCHLSmokeEaters RECAP: https://t.co/ljekxxWkCM#BCHL #JustOneGame pic.twitter.com/m4sMzS6Ml1 — West-K Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) January 5, 2019

Connor Hopkins stopped 38 of 42 shots for West Kelowna while Aidan Porter stopped 32 of 35 shots for Vernon.

The Warriors were 0-for-4 on the power play while the Vipers were 1-for-3. The attendance was 2,110.

In BCHL action for Saturday, Jan. 5, the Vipers host the Merritt Centennials (24-13-1-1), the Surrey Eagles (8-27-1-2) visit Salmon Arm and the Trail Smoke Eaters (15-19-5-3) trek to West Kelowna.

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Revelstoke 7, Osoyoos 4

At Revelstoke, Carter Anderson and Cody Flann both scored twice as the Grizzlies rallied from a pair of one-goal deficits to defeat the Coyotes.

Matt Cadden, Dalton Irvine and Jaden Jay also scored for Revelstoke (27-4-0-0-0), which led 2-1 and 5-3 at the period breaks. The Grizzlies trailed 1-0 and 3-2, then reeled off four goals to make it 6-3.

A chippy game. Grizz get it done 7-4. See you tommorow as the Grizz take on the Kamloops Storm. Gates open at 6pm! — Revelstoke Grizzlies (@RevelstokeGriz1) January 5, 2019

Brandon Della Paolero, who opened the scoring at 3:56 of the first period, Bryson Garska, with back-to-back goals early in the second to make it 3-2, and Peter Michailides, at 4:59 of the third, scored for Osoyoos (12-18-2-0-1).

Notably, three of Osoyoos’ goals came during five-on-five play, with the fourth being a shorthanded effort. Of Revelstoke’s goals, all came via special teams.

Noah Desouza stopped 22 of 26 shots for Revelstoke. Osoyoos’ goaltending stats were not available. The Coyotes were 0-for-5 on the power play while the Grizzlies were 6-for-16. The attendance was not available.

Kelowna 4, Sicamous 3

At Sicamous, Zach Erhardt scored in the second overtime as the Chiefs posted their league-leading 30th win of the season.

Brody Dale, Dylan Kent and Tyler Love also scored for Kelowna (30-1-1-0-2). Jack Olson, Josh Olson and Trysten Brookman replied for Sicamous (12-16-2-0-3).

The Chiefs score.. making it a 3-4 game for them in the second OT! Great game against the top team in the league!!!! Way to go Eagles!!! — Sicamous Eagles (@Sicamous_Eagles) January 5, 2019

The game was tied 1-1 after the first and 2-2 after the second. Brookman made 3-2 for Sicamous at 3:41 of the third, with Love levelling the score for Kelowna at 12:20.

Shane Zilka turned aside 31 of 34 shots for Kelowna, while Cole Steinke stopped 37 of 41 shots for Sicamous.

The Chiefs were 1-for-11 on the power play while the Eagles were 2-for-5. The attendance was not available.

Chase 2, Princeton 1

At Princeton, Cam Watson scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period as the Heat downed the Posse.

Evan Hughes, at 2:20 of the third to make it 1-1, also scored for Chase (9-22-2-0-1). Trevor Gulenchyn, who opened the scoring at 12:14 of the first, replied for Princeton (11-21-1-0-2).

Geoff Drought stopped 26 of 27 shots for Chase while Jaysen MacLean stopped 39 of 41 shots for Princeton. The Heat were 1-for-7 on the power play while the Posse were 0-for-5. The attendance was 175.

Kamloops 4, Summerland 2

At Summerland, the Storm scored twice in the late stages of the third period to defeat the Steam.

Hayden Hirsch, Jason Scheible, Chris Thon and Brendan Mucha, with an empty-net goal, scored for Kamloops (12-17-0-1-2). Zack Cooper and Linden Gove replied for Summerland (18-13-1-0-2).

After Linden Gove (18) tied the game at 2, a late @Kamloops_Storm PPG from Chris Thon lifts them to victory. Brandon Mucha sealed it with an empty netter and Kamloops wins 4-2. We’re back tomorrow night for another bout with the @sicamouseagles! — Summerland Steam (@SteamKIJHL) January 5, 2019

Ethan Paulin-Hatch stopped 29 of 31 shots for Kamloops, with Eric Scherger turning aside 29 of 33 shots for Summerland.

The Storm were 1-for-6 on the power play while the Steam were 0-for-3. The attendance was 131.

In KIJHL action for Saturday, Jan. 5, Revelstoke hosts Kamloops, Osoyoos visits Chase, the North Okanagan Knights (10-20-0-1-0) take on the host 100 Mile Wranglers (16-12-1-0-3), Princeton treks to Kelowna and Sicamous is in Summerland.

Gameday! Your Chiefs are back on home ice tonight, as they welcome @KIJHLPosse for the first time this season! Tix are just ten bones at the door, or grab the webcast on https://t.co/s6lyG3rg7s! Puckdrop is 7PM at Rutland Arena! The team us hot, but the beer is cold so c'mon! — KelownaChiefs (@KelownaChiefs) January 5, 2019