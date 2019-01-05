Christmas tree collection dates for Montreal

The City of Montreal has begun its annual curbside pickup of discarded natural Christmas trees.

The city says that every year, more than 25,000 trees avoid the landfill and are turned into wood chips to be used for energy recovery.

Discarded trees must be stripped of all decorations, including hooks and tinsel, to ensure workers’ safety during the shredding process. Trees can be placed on the curb between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. on the day of collection.

Officials ask that trees do not impede sidewalks or snow removal work. Furthermore, trees should not be wrapped in plastic, nor should they be planted in the snow in order to help workers differentiate between healthy trees and those requiring disposal.

Pickup times and dates vary by borough:

Ahuntsic-Cartierville: Wednesdays, Jan. 23 and 30

Anjou: Wednesdays, Jan. 9 and 16

Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce: Wednesdays, Jan. 9 and 16

Lachine: Wednesdays, Jan. 2, 9, 16 and 23

LaSalle: Wednesdays, Jan. 9 and 16

Le Plateau-Mont-Royal: Wednesdays, Jan. 9, 16 and 23

Le Sud-Ouest: Every day between Jan. 2 and 16

L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève: Wednesdays, Jan. 9 and 16

Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve: Wednesdays, Jan. 2, 9 and 16

Montréal-Nord: Wednesdays, Jan. 2 and 9

Outremont: Mondays, Jan. 7 and 21

Pierrefonds-Roxboro: Wednesdays, Jan. 9 and 16

Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles: Wednesday, Jan. 9

Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie: Wednesdays, Jan. 9, 16 and 23

Saint-Laurent: According to the organic waste collection schedule in January and February

Saint-Léonard: Mondays, Jan. 7 and 14

Verdun: Every day in January between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Ville-Marie: Wednesdays, Jan. 2, 9 and 16

Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension: Wednesdays, Jan. 2, 9 and 16

Residents can also drop off their trees at any of the city’s seven eco-centres.