Environment
January 5, 2019 1:57 pm

Christmas tree collection dates for Montreal

By Web producer  Global News

The city is running its annual Christmas tree recycling program this month.

Quinn Campbell / Global News
A A

The City of Montreal has begun its annual curbside pickup of discarded natural Christmas trees.

The city says that every year, more than 25,000 trees avoid the landfill and are turned into wood chips to be used for energy recovery.

WATCH: Biologists recommend taking your Christmas tree to the backyard, not the curb

Discarded trees must be stripped of all decorations, including hooks and tinsel, to ensure workers’ safety during the shredding process. Trees can be placed on the curb between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. on the day of collection.

READ MORE: This video proves why it’s so important to water Christmas trees

Officials ask that trees do not impede sidewalks or snow removal work. Furthermore, trees should not be wrapped in plastic, nor should they be planted in the snow in order to help workers differentiate between healthy trees and those requiring disposal.

Pickup times and dates vary by borough:

  • Ahuntsic-Cartierville: Wednesdays, Jan. 23 and 30
  • Anjou: Wednesdays, Jan. 9 and 16
  • Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce: Wednesdays, Jan. 9 and 16
  • Lachine: Wednesdays, Jan. 2, 9, 16 and 23
  • LaSalle: Wednesdays, Jan. 9 and 16
  • Le Plateau-Mont-Royal: Wednesdays, Jan. 9, 16 and 23
  • Le Sud-Ouest: Every day between Jan. 2 and 16
  • L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève: Wednesdays, Jan. 9 and 16
  • Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve: Wednesdays, Jan. 2, 9 and 16
  • Montréal-Nord: Wednesdays, Jan. 2 and 9
  • Outremont: Mondays, Jan. 7 and 21
  • Pierrefonds-Roxboro: Wednesdays, Jan. 9 and 16
  • Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles: Wednesday, Jan. 9
  • Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie: Wednesdays, Jan. 9, 16 and 23
  • Saint-Laurent: According to the organic waste collection schedule in January and February
  • Saint-Léonard: Mondays, Jan. 7 and 14
  • Verdun: Every day in January between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
  • Ville-Marie: Wednesdays, Jan. 2, 9 and 16
  • Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension: Wednesdays, Jan. 2, 9 and 16

Residents can also drop off their trees at any of the city’s seven eco-centres.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Christmas Tree
Christmas tree recycling
City of Montreal
Energy recovery
How to recycle a Christmas tree
Montreal
Montreal Christmas Tree
Montreal organic waste
Montreal Waste Collection
Natural Christmas Tree
where to recycle a Christmas tree
where to recycle your Christmas tree
Wood chips

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.