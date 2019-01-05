One person dead, one in hospital following early morning head-on crash near Orillia

RAMARA TOWNSHIP, Ont. – Provincial police say a man has died following a head-on crash in Ramara Township, Ont., early Saturday morning.

Officers say the incident happened at about 2:30 a.m., when the man’s vehicle crossed the centre line of a highway and crashed into a vehicle driving the opposite direction.

They say 38-year-old Michael King of Brechin, Ont., died in hospital.

READ MORE: OPP arrest man after alleged domestic dispute leads to serious collision in Bancroft

Police say the driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital in serious but not life-threatening condition.

They say the passenger in that vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.