GO Transit buses no longer servicing York University’s Keele campus

GO Transit buses are no longer servicing York University’s Keele campus as of Saturday.

GO Transit announced plans to cut service to the campus back in the fall, which drew criticism from the organization representing York University students.

Bus routes 25F, 45, 46, 47, 48, 51, 52 and 54 will no longer stop at the Keele campus or Keele Street and will only service the Highway 407 subway station and bus terminal.

READ MORE: GO Transit ending bus service to York University’s Keele campus

The cost of the fare to the Highway 407 station will be the same as it was to Keele.

However, students will need to pay an extra fare of $1.50 each way to transfer to the TTC in order to reach their destination.

The York Federation of Students (YFS) said at the time of the announcement that the change could cause more challenges for students already struggling to pay fees and transit fares.

READ MORE: New Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension officially launches

The YFS also said it could cause more difficulty for those with mobility issues and disabilities who will need to do additional transfers.

GO Transit spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told Global News at the time that she understood their concerns but that GO had always been planning to move service to the Highway 407 station once it opened.