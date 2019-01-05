Surrey Police seeking missing man

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing male.

Stanley Peters was last seen at 11:00 am on January 4th, 2019 in the area of the Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Peters is described as a 58 year old Caucasian; male, 6’3’’, 250 lbs, with grey hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, dark grey sweat pants, and brown shoes.

He also utilizes a black & green-coloured walker.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being, as this gentleman requires daily medication and can become easily disoriented.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Stanley Peters is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-1876.