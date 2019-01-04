Health
January 4, 2019 3:53 pm

New food guide to encourage Canadians to eat more plant-based protein

By Staff The Canadian Press

(August 2017) Health Canada's food guide is set to undergo changes - the first in over a decade. But not everyone is so keen on the re-vamp, including Saskatchewan's beef and dairy sector.

A A

An overhaul of the Canada Food Guide is set to be released soon, a highly anticipated makeover that will do away with the rainbow visual many Canadians associate with the dietary guide commonly used in hospitals and daycares.

One of the major changes expected in the new food guide is a focus on plant-based sources of proteins – a move that has sparked concern among industry players including the Dairy Farmers of Canada.

Story continues below

In a document put out for consultation, Health Canada noted a majority of Canadians do not eat enough vegetables, fruits and whole grains, and many also drink beverages high in sugars.

It also said what is needed is a shift towards a high proportion of plant-based foods generally.

READ MORE: What nutrition experts want from Canada’s new food guide

The documents said the change could help Canadians eat more fibre-rich foods, eat less red meat, and replace foods that contain mostly saturated fat with foods that contain mostly unsaturated fat.

Hasan Hutchinson, director general of nutritional policy and promotion at Health Canada, says it is exciting to get to the stage where the department can show Canadians and stakeholders the revamped guide.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canada Food Guide
Canadian healthy eating
Dairy
Food Guide
Health Eating
Plant-based Protein
Protein Sources

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.