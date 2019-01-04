What’s happening in Waterloo? Here’s your guide to the region’s events this weekend

The holidays have come to an end, but there is still fun to be had throughout Waterloo region this weekend.

There will be New Year’s levee celebrations on Sunday in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo, but the fun does not stop there.

Here are some ways to entertain yourself in and around the tri-cities this weekend:

New Year, New You! Craft Show (Cambridge)

This event will offer a wide range of handmade goods, including clothing, soap products and even chainmail items.

It takes place at the Kin Club of Cambridge on Saturday from 10 a.m until 4 p.m.

Kitchener Waterloo Winter Wedding Expo (Kitchener)

If you are ready to tie the knot, Bingemans will be the place for you on Saturday or Sunday.

There will be over 120 exhibitors on hand to help you plan your big day.

Big Nate the Musical (Kitchener)

This show is the story of a detention-prone sixth grader who is looking to woo the love of his life away from a rival in his school’s battle of the bands.

The show takes place on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Centre in the Square.

31st Annual North Waterloo Farm Toy Show (Wellesley)

On Sunday at Linwood Community Centre, this event will feature a wide range of toys and collectibles to admire and to purchase.

There will also be a charity auction with proceeds going to the Children’s Wish Foundation.

Dancing with the Stars: Live! (Kitchener)

Your favourite dancers from the hit TV show will be in Kitchener on Sunday at Centre in the Square.

Watch as they perform a wide range of dance styles including ballroom, jazz, modern and hip-hop.

