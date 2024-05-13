Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

McGill heads to court for injunction to remove pro-Palestinian encampment

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 10:38 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'University protests: New pro-Palestinian encampment at Université du Québec à Montréal'
University protests: New pro-Palestinian encampment at Université du Québec à Montréal
Following in the footsteps of students at McGill University, Concordia University, and other universities across Canada and North America, some students at the Université du Québec à Montréal have also joined the pro-Palestinian encampment movement. This comes as nearby McGill prepares to go to court to clear the protest camp that has been on its grounds since April 27.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

McGill University is before the court Monday to seek an injunction to remove a pro-Palestinian encampment that has been on its downtown Montreal campus since last month.

The protesters first assembled dozens of tents on the lower grounds of the school on April 27.  The move came amid a wave of similar demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas conflict on campuses across the United States.

McGill says the encampment poses a “security, safety and public health risk.” In a judicial application filed last Friday, it said the encampment has caused tensions to escalate on campus.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The university’s filing points to “fierce verbal exchanges” between protesters and counter-protesters in early May, barrels of possible “human waste” on site, and possible fire code breaches. McGill also cites the encampment’s potential as a “magnet” for further clashes with counterdemonstrators.

Lawyers for the university are also asking the court to authorize Montreal police to assist in dismantling the encampment if called upon.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The pro-Palestinian protesters are demanding that McGill divest from companies they say are complicit in what they describe as Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories, and that the university cut ties with Israeli institutions.

After news broke last Friday that McGill planned to take the issue to court, activists condemned the university’s “shameful move.”

Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian protesters say they’ve set up a new encampment at the Université du Québec à Montréal, a French-language university in Montreal.

with files from Global’s Annabelle Olivier and The Canadian Press

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices