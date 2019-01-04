Nik Bilic agrees to 2-year contract with Saskatchewan Rush

The Saskatchewan Rush said the last remaining piece for the 2019 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season is now in place.

The team said Friday defenceman Nik Bilic has signed a new two-year contract, pending league approval.

Details of the deal have not been released.

Rush general manager and head coach Derek Keenan said Bilic is a vital part of the team’s back end.

“He brings a physical presence for sure, but he is very athletic and has the skill set to be an integral part of our transition game as well,” Keenen said in a press release.

“In a year that we have some significant changes to our defence, Nik’s seven years of experience will play an even greater role.”

Bilic was originally drafted in 2010 by the Minnesota Swarm, and was traded two seasons later to the Rush in a deal that saw the teams exchange first-round draft picks in 2013 and 2014.

The Rush used the 2013 pick to take Robert Church fifth overall.

Bilic has 13 goals and 39 assists in his career to go along with 331 loose ball scoops and 105 caused turnovers.

He has five goals and five assists in 15 playoff games as part of the Rush’s three championship seasons.

Bilic is expected to be in the lineup at home on Jan. 5 when the Rush take on the expansion San Diego Seals.