Keeping safety in mind as Saskatoon students return to class after holiday break

With Saskatoon students going back to school on Jan. 7, CAA Saskatchewan is reminding everyone to keep safety in mind.

According to a CAA study, parents with young children have reported the top two hazardous driving behaviours that motorists perform in a school zone are speeding and distracted driving.

READ MORE: Getting ready for winter driving involves more than just changing to snow tires

The holiday break will soon be over, and CAA has prepared some helpful safety tips for motorists and students.

CAA has these school zone safety tips for motorists:

reduce speed to 30 kilometres per hour and follow posted signage;

remain attentive as it can become very busy with cars and school buses loading or unloading students;

watch for children crossing the streets;

keep in mind that children may dart out between cars;

students may also be obscured by exhaust from idling vehicles and by tall snowbanks; and

eliminate distractions while driving, such as mobile devices.

WATCH BELOW: Winter recreationists take advantage of temporary warm-up in Saskatoon

CAA also has tips for parents and caregivers to teach children about pedestrian and traffic safety in school zones:

before crossing the street: stop, look both ways and ensure any oncoming vehicles have come to a complete stop;

cross at intersections or at corners. Refrain from jaywalking; and

never run out in traffic or between parked cars, buses, or buildings.

Since 1951, the CAA School Safety Patrol program has enrolled around 4,600 volunteer patrollers in 70 communities across the province.