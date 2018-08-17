CAA Saskatchewan launches new service to help drivers get home safe

Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) Saskatchewan has launched a new service to help people, along with their vehicles, get home safe.

CAA is now offering a ride-assist program, as part of its roadside assistance service.

It will help people who are unable to drive their vehicle home because of health issues, or any visual or physical impairment, including alcohol.

Members will be driven home, while their vehicle is in tow.

Christine Niemczyk, communications director with CAA Saskatchewan, said the program was set to be launched in the fall, but because of interest, the ride-assist program is in effect immediately.

“When members want a ride, they want us to assist them to get home safely because for whatever reason, they feel that they can’t safely get behind the wheel and drive,” Niemczyk said.

For now, members will be able to access the ride-assist service once a year.