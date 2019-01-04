London Knights deal for third leading scorer in the OHL

Kevin Hancock was a major reason the London Knights did not advance past Owen Sound in last year’s Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

He had six points in the four-game series, scored one game-winner and helped to set up another one in overtime. Hancock was a force.

Now, the Knights are hoping he can do those kinds of things for them in 2019.

London acquired the overage forward and Mississauga native on Friday morning for defenceman Andrew Perrott and a third-round pick in 2019 that originally belonged to the Sudbury Wolves.

Hancock instantly becomes the leading scorer on the Knights roster. He has picked up this season where he left off last year when the Attack were eliminated in Game 7 of their second-round series against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. He is currently third in league scoring with 31 goals and 31 assists in 37 games.

“Kevin will have a veteran presence in our locker room and will be a team leader out on the ice,” said Knights general manager Mark Hunter. “We are excited to bring his offensive skills to our lineup.”

Hancock is the kind of player who does it all. He has been a top-line player for Owen Sound and a fixture on their power play, where he has produced 21 points and also chipped in three short-handed goals with his ability to kill penalties.

This trade marks the last one London can make this year in which they acquire a player. The Knights have now used up all of their available player cards. However, this will not be the final trade of the year by the Knights.

Since Hancock is an overager, London is now one over the limit of three 20-year-old players that can be on an OHL roster. The Knights’ other overage players are goaltender Joseph Raaymakers and defencemen Will Lochead and Matthew Timms.

London has until Jan. 9 to move one of them. That’s the date of the overage trade deadline. All other players must be moved by Jan. 10.

Perrott will be able to find more ice time in Owen Sound. He got caught up in a very veteran defence on the Knights, and minutes have been tough to come by for the 17-year-old.

“We would like to thank Andrew for all of his contributions here in London,” added Hunter. “Andrew is a great player and an even better young man. We wish him the best throughout his hockey career.”

Hancock joins a Knights team that has been rolling. They are unbeaten in regulation in their last seven games and have just one regulation time loss since Oct. 19. London is also coming off a comeback victory at Niagara on Thursday that saw them erase a two-goal deficit in the third period and win the game in overtime on a goal by Nathan Dunkley.

London is home to face the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.