GTH hiring consultant to guide sale, goverance restructuring

The Global Transportation Hub (GTH) is in the process of hiring a third party consultant to guide the government divestment of the GTH and form a new governance structure.

Minister responsible for the GTH Don Morgan made the announcement Friday, Jan. 4 2019, saying this confirms the government’s intention to sell off the inland port, just west of Regina.

The GTH has struggled to sell parcels of land, with no sales taking place in the past two years. This has resulted in debt at the GTH growing to $40 million as of the province’s midyear fiscal update.

READ MORE: GTH Minister says growing debt means an increasingly expensive potential sell-off

“We believe the GTH plays a vital role in Saskatchewan’s export-oriented economy and will for many years to come,” Morgan said.

“However, the GTH will be in a better position to reach its full potential operated by the private sector. This process will be handled professionally and responsibly to ensure the GTH can continue to help drive economic growth in Saskatchewan.”

The province also announced that GTH President and CEO Bryan Richards will not be part of the transition going forward. GTH finance vice president Matt Schroeder will serve as acting CEO.

READ MORE: Global Transportation Hub appoints new chair

“I want to thank Bryan for his work and vision over the past five and a half years,” GTH Board Chair Terry Baker said. “We wish Bryan all the best with his future endeavours and we will work closely with Matt and the remaining staff as the divestment proceeds.”

Legislation governing the GTH will remain in place. Under this legislation, the GTH Authority is essentially considered a small municipality, having to provide a variety of utilities and services, like fire protection and transit.

READ MORE: GTH pays nearly $78,000 public subsidy for employee buses last year

During this transition, the province says key staff members in operations, business development, marketing and investment attraction will remain in place.

Morgan had previously said he wanted the GTH to develop an “aggressive” marketing strategy to sell parcels of land; the port’s primary means of making money. About half the land has been sold.

More to come…