Man charged after allegedly driving into scene of collision on Hwy. 12

A man from Severn Township has been charged after allegedly driving into the scene of a collision on Highway 12.

According to Orillia OPP, on New Year’s Eve at around 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a collision on Highway 12.

Police say that while emergency crews were tending to those involved in the collision, a vehicle ignored the closed road signs and drove into the scene at a high rate of speed.

READ MORE: Man airlifted to hospital after collision on Hwy. 118

Officers say 21-year-old Justin DeVries from Severn Township has been charged with dangerous driving, driving on a closed highway, driving without insurance, operating an unsafe vehicle, driving without a licence and four additional Highway Traffic Act offences.

Police are reminding motorists to be cautious, reduce their speed and follow the directions of emergency personnel working and directing traffic at collision scenes. Officers say roads are generally closed during these types of incidents to provide a safe workspace for vulnerable emergency workers.