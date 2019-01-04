RendezVous LeBreton partners to enter mediation to salvage project

The partners in the LeBreton Flats redevelopment project have agreed to meet and attempt to reconcile their differences even though the two major partners are trying to sue each other for a combined $1.7 billion.

In a statement released Friday, GBA Development, the firm responsible for managing the project, said that while preparing its statement of defence, the company’s legal team encouraged mediation between the parties before the National Capital Commission’s upcoming board meeting on Jan. 19.

The NCC, which owns the land slated for development, gave notice in December that it plans to terminate the agreement with the partners due to their ongoing legal dispute.

GBA says all three parties have agreed on the mediation in hopes that they can move forward with the project before the formal termination. GBA CEO Graham Bird stressed the importance of the project in the statement.

“IllumiNation LeBreton is too important to fail and is worth salvaging,” said Bird. “We are hopeful that the parties can take this opportunity to keep the project moving forward.”

Warren K. Winkler, former chief justice of Ontario, will be leading the mediation talks. According to GBA, Winkler was chosen due to his experience with “complex labour, corporate and class-action disputes.”

The NCC, when asked for comment, said it was not in a position to comment at this time. Its final decision on whether or not to move forward with the project will be made on Jan. 19.