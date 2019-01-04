Fire destroys home in Trent Lakes
No one was injured after a fire ripped through a house in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Thursday night.
Around 8:45 p.m., Trent Lakes and Selywn Township firefighters responded to a fire call on Evergreen Way (Fire Route 96) near Little Bald Lake for reports of a basement fire. Selwyn firefighters responded as mutual aid and provided additional water supply and support in the area 12 kilometres east of Bobcaygeon.
READ MORE: Family of Phoebe Adla, who died in Peterborough fire, looking for answers
When crews arrived, they faced flames spreading throughout the three-storey home.
Fire officials on scene said the occupants were home at the time and managed to get out safely.
The home is a total loss, according to officials.
READ MORE: 3 treated for smoke inhalation in Peterborough north end house fire
Investigators will return to the scene on Friday to determine the cause of the fire and a damage estimate.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.