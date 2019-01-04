Fire destroys home in Trent Lakes

No one was injured after a fire ripped through a house in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Thursday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., Trent Lakes and Selywn Township firefighters responded to a fire call on Evergreen Way (Fire Route 96) near Little Bald Lake for reports of a basement fire. Selwyn firefighters responded as mutual aid and provided additional water supply and support in the area 12 kilometres east of Bobcaygeon.

READ MORE: Family of Phoebe Adla, who died in Peterborough fire, looking for answers

When crews arrived, they faced flames spreading throughout the three-storey home.

Trent Lakes firefighters are on scene of a structure fire on Fire Route 94 #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/WiMoPVNhM4 — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) January 4, 2019

Fire officials on scene said the occupants were home at the time and managed to get out safely.

The home is a total loss, according to officials.

READ MORE: 3 treated for smoke inhalation in Peterborough north end house fire

Investigators will return to the scene on Friday to determine the cause of the fire and a damage estimate.