Canada
January 4, 2019 9:42 am
Updated: January 4, 2019 9:52 am

Fire destroys home in Trent Lakes

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A fire Thursday night destroyed a home on Evergreen Way (Fire Route 96) in the Municipality of Trent Lakes.

A A

No one was injured after a fire ripped through a house in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Thursday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., Trent Lakes and Selywn Township firefighters responded to a fire call on Evergreen Way (Fire Route 96) near Little Bald Lake for reports of a basement fire. Selwyn firefighters responded as mutual aid and provided additional water supply and support in the area 12 kilometres east of Bobcaygeon.

READ MORE: Family of Phoebe Adla, who died in Peterborough fire, looking for answers

When crews arrived, they faced flames spreading throughout the three-storey home.

Fire officials on scene said the occupants were home at the time and managed to get out safely.

The home is a total loss, according to officials.

READ MORE: 3 treated for smoke inhalation in Peterborough north end house fire

Investigators will return to the scene on Friday to determine the cause of the fire and a damage estimate.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bobcaygeon
Buckhorn
Evergreen Way
Fire Route 96
House Fire
Little Bald Lake
Selwyn
Trent Lakes
Trent Lakes fire

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.