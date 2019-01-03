3 treated for smoke inhalation following house fire in Peterborough’s north end

Three people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation following a house fire in Peterborough’s north end on Wednesday evening.

Peterborough Fire Services responded to a fire call around 5 p.m. at a residence on Cabot Street.

Platoon Chief Jeff Guest said crews quickly gained access to the property and confined the fire to its origin, the details of which were not provided.

Three people inside the house got out before firefighters arrived.

Guest said the occupants were initially assessed by firefighters and then transported by paramedics to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for smoke inhalation. They have since been released, according to Guest.

Damage is pegged at $12,500.

Guest says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.