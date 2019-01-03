‘The wall is coming,’ Donald Trump says in ‘Game of Thrones’-style post

Brace yourselves: “The wall is coming.”

That was U.S. President Donald Trump‘s message on Instagram Thursday as he issued a Game of Thrones-style post that echoed a previous one from November.

WATCH: Trump justifies demand for border wall as logical because the Obamas have a wall around their home

The latest post, which appeared on Trump’s official Instagram account, saw his face positioned above a line of slats and the phrase “the wall is coming” printed in a font reminiscent of the popular HBO series.

It appeared on the same day Nancy Pelosi was elected speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and said the wall is a “non-starter” for the Democrats.

It also came one day after Trump held a cabinet meeting and said that America’s southern border “leaks like a sieve.”

The poster appeared just over two months after Trump circulated a separate one, also apparently inspired by Game of Thrones, in which he warned that “sanctions are coming” on Nov. 5.

Days later, the Trump administration announced it was reimposing sanctions that had been pulled under a nuclear deal reached with Iran in 2015.

That same poster appeared at Trump’s cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

HBO wasn’t impressed when the “sanctions are coming” poster was released, telling MSNBC at the time: “We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes.”

The network later put out a tweet of its own.

How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki? — HBO (@HBO) November 2, 2018

The U.S. government remains shut down over the issue of funding for a wall along the southern border.

Trump said Wednesday that the shutdown will last “as long as it takes” to fund the wall.

READ MORE: Delayed marriage, closures and lots of garbage — what the U.S. government shutdown looks like

The shutdown has seen non-essential services halted at national parks, leaving garbage to pile up, snow unplowed and washrooms unclean.

Museums such as the Smithsonian remain closed and scientists and researchers employed by the government can’t go to work.

With files from Maham Abedi and The Associated Press