U.S. reinstates sanctions on Iran that were previously lifted under 2015 nuclear deal

The Trump administration is announcing the reimposition of all U.S. sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal.

The sanctions cover Iran’s shipping, financial and energy sectors. They’re the second batch of penalties reimposed since President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in May.

READ MORE: U.S. threatens Iran with ‘strongest sanctions in history’ if treaty demands not met

The sanctions that’ll come into force Monday penalize countries that don’t stop importing Iranian oil and foreign companies that do business with blacklisted Iranian entities.

Eight countries are getting waivers so they can continue temporarily importing Iranian oil.