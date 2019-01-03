Calgary Flames team up with Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce to help non-profits

The Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce has announced a new partnership with the Calgary Flames to support southern Alberta non-profit organizations.

The initiative will see the hockey club donate $5 from tickets sold through the Southern Alberta Flames Family Day offer to Lethbridge-area charities and organizations.

The tickets are for the game against the Arizona Coyotes on Family Day in February. The chamber hopes the partnership will last for years.

READ MORE: Alberta Chambers of Commerce pushing focus on economy prior to 2019 election

Vice president Nicole Geske is looking forward to the good it can do for the community, noting the chamber doesn’t always focus on businesses.

“We don’t forget about the philanthropy side as well, and this is that connection for us. We have a committee dedicated to philanthropy and this is just icing on the cake. We get to help the community grow and build,” she said.

READ MORE: Lethbridge charities wrap up holiday fundraising campaigns

The organizations that are receiving donations are the McMan Homelessness Initiative, Big Brothers Big Sisters Lethbridge & District, the Coaldale Kinsmen Club and the University of Lethbridge Pronghorn Hockey Alumni.

“The beginning of the year – January and February — tends to be very quiet. Christmas is done, people kind of forget, but you still have all of those families living in poverty. You still have kids who need support. You still have homelessness. All of our organizations need to continue the work that we do. Something like this is very beneficial,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters executive director Jen Visser.

Tickets for the game using the offer are available at nhl.com/flames/tickets/southernalberta.