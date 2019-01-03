Grace Losier resigns after nearly two years as chair of New Brunswick’s Horizon Health

The chair of New Brunswick’s Horizon Health has resigned after nearly two years as the head of the organization.

Grace Losier, who ran as a Liberal candidate in the 1999 provincial election and is currently the mayor of Grand Bay-Westfield, was appointed to the post by the Liberal government in June 2016.

Appointments last four years, which means Losier’s term would have come to an end in 2020.

In a statement, Progressive Conservative Health Minister Ted Flemming thanked Losier for her service and noted that “board chairs of the regional health authorities are appointed by, and serve at the pleasure of, the Minister of Health.”

A request for comment from Losier was not immediately returned.