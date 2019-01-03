Hometown Hockey heading to West Kelowna this month

Team Canada fans may not feel like painting the town red, not after losing to Finland on Wednesday in the quarter-finals at the World Junior Hockey Championship, but the City of West Kelowna is asking local hockey fans to do exactly that.

On January 19th and 20th, Hometown Hockey will be visiting West Kelowna. The two-day event will feature television personality Ron MacLean plus former NHLers Kirk MacLean, Jordin Tootoo and Josh Gorges, along with live entertainment and an outdoor viewing party of an NHL game.

WATCH BELOW: (Aired Feb. 18, 2018) Hometown Hockey a hit in Regina

In preparation for Hometown Hockey, the City of West Kelowna is “calling on all residents and businesses to help paint the town red for the month of January. Keep your holiday lights up at your office, decorate your windows, or dress up your car to show your excitement for this hockey celebration!”

The event will begin on Saturday, Jan. 19, at noon at the Mount Boucherie Community Centre and ends Sunday evening. The evening broadcast will start with a live pre-game show hosted by MacLean and Tara Slone, beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT, followed by the game between the Arizona Coyotes and Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto.

A virtual photo booth and interactive games will also be on site, along with a kids zone. Providing the live entertainment will be the Shawn Lightfoot Band and Ben Klick. Saturday’s events will run from noon to 6 p.m., with Sunday’s events starting at 11 a.m. and ending after the game.