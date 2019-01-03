Little Princess dolls sold at Dollarama recalled over chemical hazard

More than 111,000 dolls sold at Dollarama are being recalled over concerns they could pose a hazard to children.

Health Canada said on Thursday that Montoy brand Little Princess dolls contain levels of phthalates beyond allowable limits.

Phthalates are a group of chemicals that are used as solvents and to soften plastic.

“Studies suggest that certain phthalates, including DEHP, may cause reproductive and developmental abnormalities in young children when soft vinyl products containing phthalates are sucked or chewed for extended periods,” the federal agency stated in its recall notice.

The use of phthalates in children’s products has been restricted in Canada since the end of 2010.

As of late last month, Health Canada said Dollarama has not received any reports of injuries related to the dolls.

The dolls were sold between September 2017 and December of 2018. There are six different versions of the toy, with various hair and dress colours. The products feature the identification numbers 08-3066065 and UPC 667888315611.

The descriptions of the affected dolls are as follows:

Brown hair, yellow dress

Blond hair, blue and pink dress

Red hair, blue dress with yellow outline

Red hair, pink dress

Black hair, purple and pink dress

Blond hair, blue and orange dress

Those who bought the dolls can either return them to Dollarama or throw them out.

In August, Dollarama recalled over 500,000 Skip Ball toys because they also had higher than acceptable levels of phthalates.