Operation Red Nose helped more than 1,200 Saskatchewan drivers get home safely

Thanks to Operation Red Nose more than 1,200 Saskatchewan motorists were able to get a safe ride home over the holiday season.

In a release, Operation Red Nose said 724 volunteers participated in this province helping to achieve that number.

In Saskatoon, 228 volunteers got 356 people home safely and the Bridge City received $9,944 in donations for three charities of choice.

Across the country, more than 50,000 volunteers helped provide safe travel for more than 73,000 drivers.

The national campaign has been running for 35 years – completing nearly 2.3 million rides in that time.