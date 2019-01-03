London police identify body found in Thames River

London police continue to appeal for information after identifying the body found in the Thames River last month.

Officers say the body of a deceased male was recovered from the river near Gibbons Park on Dec. 22, 2018. At that time, police appealed to the public for help in identifying him.

He has since been identified as Colton Arsenijevic, 20, of West Lorne.

Police say a post-mortem examination has been done and although the death is not considered suspicious at this time, the coroner’s investigation into the cause of death is continuing.

Anyone who may have had contact with Arsenijevic since Nov. 2, is being asked to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.

An online obituary for Arsenijevic says he passed away as the result of an accident. A memorial service for Arsenijevic is being held on Thursday at Denning’s funeral home in West Lorne.