Saskatoon weather outlook: warm start to 2019

A warm start to 2019 with snow on the way.

Thursday

-11 is what it felt like with wind chill to start the third day of 2019 as temperatures slid back to -5 degrees.

Some sunshine and a few high clouds stuck around through the morning as we warmed up a few degrees by the noon hour.

Happy New Year! Sunshine & high cloud to start the 3rd day of 2019 in Saskatoon this morning! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/fxJ2LIK1a6 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 3, 2019

In Abundance Of frosted Bliss

In Abundance of living skies best

In Abundance of weather in season

In abundance as snowfilled lanes

In Abundance Winter In Saskatchewan@PQuinlanGlobal @GlobalSaskatoon#Poem #Songwriting #saskatchewan #Winter #LandOfLivingSkies pic.twitter.com/HhRphPIIgh — Edwin Pierrot (@edwinpierrot26) January 2, 2019

The mercury is slated to spike up a degree or so above freezing for an afternoon high under a mix of sun and cloud.

Thursday night

Mostly cloudy skies linger into the evening as we cool back into mid-minus single digits overnight.

Friday

-12 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill to start the day on Friday as clouds stick around as a system builds in.

That system will bring in a chance of snow, particularly later in the day as we climb up to an afternoon high a few degrees shy of the freezing mark.

Weekend

Mostly cloudy skies stick around for the first weekend of 2019 with some sunny breaks possible on Saturday and more clouds moving in with a chance of snow on Sunday as the next system builds in.

Saturday will be the cooler of the two days with an afternoon high only a few degrees into minus single digits before making it up toward the freezing mark for a daytime high on Sunday.

Work week outlook

Snow is likely to linger into Monday as cold air gets injected back in across the region before partly-to-mostly cloudy skies slide in with a chance of snow mid-week as temperatures approach seasonal values.

This icy Jan. 3 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Sheri Goodland in Big River:

