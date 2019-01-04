On the Radar: Our January entertainment picks

Welcome to On the Radar, your monthly reminder of what’s coming down the pike in the world of entertainment.

We’ve got the latest TV shows, movies, books and more — all coming out in January.

Take a look and see what’s up this month.

TV

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (Global)

Premiere date: Monday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, the hit reality series returns with dazzling celebrities and over-the-top drama. Thirteen episodes will air for multiple nights over the course of three weeks, before a winner is crowned on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

Big Brother: Celebrity’s all-star cast will be announced soon. Big Brother: Celebrity Edition follows a group of celebrities living together in a house outfitted with 87 high-definition cameras and more than 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day.

Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving a grand prize.

The Titan Games (Global)

Premiere date: Thursday, January 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Can't wait another minute for TONIGHT'S #TitanGames premiere? 🙌 Here are the first NINE MINUTES of the most EPIC competition you will ever witness. pic.twitter.com/KxlD7PXK1Z — The Titan Games (@nbctitangames) January 3, 2019

Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia have produced a new large-scale physical competition series, The Titan Games.

The 10-episode series will offer everyday people the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in epic head-to-head challenges designed to test the mind, body and heart. Inspired by Johnson’s desire to motivate global audiences to reach their potential for greatness, this unparalleled new athletic competition gives men and women across the country the opportunity to step inside the Titan arena and achieve the impossible.

Competitors will push their bodies to the limit by battling opponents in unforgiving head-to-head challenges. The Titan Games will not only test the competitors’ physical strength but also their mental and emotional fortitude. Throughout this uplifting series, hard work and determination will be rewarded, and a new breed of heroes will emerge.

Those who can withstand the challenge have the chance to become a Titan and win a grand prize of $100,000.

FBI (Global)

Premiere date: Tuesday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

From Dick Wolf and the team behind the Law & Order franchise, FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. These first-class agents bring all their talents, intellect, and technical expertise to tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence, in order to keep New York and the country safe.

The series stars Missy Peregrym (Rookie Blue), Zeeko Zaki (Valor), Jeremy Sisto (Suburgatory), and Ebonée Noel (Wrecked).

New Amsterdam (Global)

Premiere date: Tuesday, January 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in America, this medical drama follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin, the institution’s newest medical director, who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.

How can he help? Well, the doctors and staff have heard this before. Not taking “no” for an answer, Dr. Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital — the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers and the president of the United States under one roof — and return it to the glory that put it on the map.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Premiere date: Thursday, Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Not to be dramatic, but this is going to be the best 95 seconds OF. YOUR. LIFE.#Brooklyn99 makes the leap to @NBC Thursday, January 10. pic.twitter.com/6J7qUusP7w — Brooklyn Twenty NINE-NINEteen (@nbcbrooklyn99) December 9, 2018

The hilarious heroics of New York’s funniest police precinct continue for a new season, with a brand-new home: NBC.

Saturday Night Live alum Andy Samberg and Emmy winner Andre Braugher lead this diverse, critically acclaimed ensemble that solves crimes like only they can — with tons of humour and the heart to match.

Movies

Lion Heart (Netflix)

Release date: Friday, Jan. 4

Running a company can be challenging, especially if you’re a female in a male-dominated industry.

Looking to prove her worth, Adaeze steps up to the challenge when her father, Chief Ernest Obiagu, is forced to take a step back due to health issues. He appoints his crude and eccentric brother, Godswill, to run the company instead, along with his young daughter. Complications arise when they discover that the family business is in dire financial straits and both Adaeze and Godswill try to save the company in their own way to crazy and often hilarious results.

The Last Laugh (Netflix)

Release date: Friday, Jan. 11

When retired talent manager Al Hart is reunited with his first client, Buddy Green, a comic who quit show business 50 years ago, he convinces Buddy to escape their retirement community and hit the road for a cross-country comedy tour.

Glass

Release date: Friday, Jan. 18

Glass is an upcoming thriller written, co-produced and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. It’s a sequel to Shyamalan’s previous movies Unbreakable (2000) and Split (2016). Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Spencer Treat Clark, and Charlayne Woodard will be reprising their Unbreakable roles, while James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy will be returning as their Split characters, with Sarah Paulson and Adam David Thompson joining the cast.

Books

An Anonymous Girl by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen

Available Tuesday, Jan. 8

When Jessica Farris signs up for a psychology study conducted by the mysterious Dr. Shields, she thinks all she’ll have to do is answer a few questions, collect her money and leave. But as the questions grow more and more intense and invasive and the sessions become outings where Jess is told what to wear and how to act, she begins to feel as though Dr. Shields may know what she’s thinking — and what she’s hiding.

As Jess’s paranoia grows, it becomes clear that she can no longer trust what in her life is real, and what is one of Dr. Shields’ manipulative experiments. Caught in a web of deceit and jealousy, Jess quickly learns that some obsessions can be deadly.

Bad With Money: The Imperfect Art of Getting Your Financial Sh*t Together by Gabby Dunn

Available Tuesday, Jan. 1

This happy girl right here just got her copy of #badwithmoney by @gabydunn in the mail!!! New year, new budget! 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/HhdkZTIfrP — Casey Brown 💜💜 (@shopgirlkc) January 3, 2019

In the first episode of her “Bad With Money” podcast, Gaby Dunn asked patrons at a coffee shop two questions: First, what’s your favourite sex position? Everyone was game to answer, even the barista. Then, she asked how much money was in their bank accounts. People were aghast. “That’s a very personal question,” they insisted.

And therein lies the problem.

Dunn argues that our inability to speak honestly about money is our number one barrier to understanding it, leading us to feel alone, ashamed and anxious, which in turns makes us feel even more overwhelmed by it. In Bad With Money, she reveals the legitimate, systemic reasons behind our feeling of helplessness when it comes to personal finance, demystifying the many signposts on the road to getting our financial sh*t together — like how to choose an insurance plan or buy a car, sign up for a credit card or take out student loans.

She speaks directly to her audience, offering advice on how to make that #freelancelyfe work for you, navigate money while you date, and budget without becoming a Nobel-winning economist overnight.

—

Global News and Global TV are properties of Corus Entertainment.