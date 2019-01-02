New West Theatre has a new manager for the 2019 season

New West Theatre is entering 2019 under new management, as the New Year brings a new face to the company.

After three years with the company, Derek Stevenson has decided to step aside.

“I grew up in Lethbridge and watching the New West Theatre shows and I really saw it as a chance to leave my mark on the community,” said Stevenson, the former general manager with New West Theatre.

“We’ve done lots of interesting shows and grown in so many ways and for the company, I thought it was ready for someone else to make their mark.”

Stevenson will be pursuing a new career in Calgary with the Rozsa Foundation, but not before finding the perfect candidate to fill the position.

“We have someone really great coming in,” he said.

“I’m really excited and confident for what’s next for New West and where Kelly Reay, the new general manager, can take the company moving forward.”

Reay is an award-winning producer, administrator and director with more than 20 years experience in the industry, working for companies such as Theatre Calgary, Vertigo Theatre and Theatre Junction.

After moving to Lethbridge just six months ago, Reay is ready to join the New West team.

“I think New West Theatre is at a great place to be able to grow and strengthen in many ways,” Reay said.

“I want to help ensure the future prosperity of the company because this company is a staple of the community and it’s a staple of Lethbridge.”

Reay officially took over as general manager for the company as of Jan. 1, 2019.