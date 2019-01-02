Midland Walmart evacuated after reports of suspicious package: OPP
Police are investigating after a suspicious package was reported at a Walmart in Midland.
According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, at around 1:30 p.m., officers received a report of a suspicious package at the Walmart on Highway 12.
Police say employees and shoppers evacuated the store as a precaution.
READ MORE: Barrie man charged after collision in Ramara Township injures 7
Officers say the OPP Explosive Disposal Unit has been called to assist, and a perimeter has been established around the area of the store.
Police are restricting access to the area until further notice and are asking the public to stay away from the store at this time.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing and further information will be provided as it becomes available.
Officers are asking anyone with information to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.