Midland Walmart evacuated after reports of suspicious package: OPP

Police are investigating after a suspicious package was reported at a Walmart in Midland.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, at around 1:30 p.m., officers received a report of a suspicious package at the Walmart on Highway 12.

Police say employees and shoppers evacuated the store as a precaution.

Officers say the OPP Explosive Disposal Unit has been called to assist, and a perimeter has been established around the area of the store.

Police are restricting access to the area until further notice and are asking the public to stay away from the store at this time.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing and further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

