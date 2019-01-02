OPP charge 5 drivers with impaired driving in Northumberland County
Northumberland OPP charged several drivers with impaired driving over the weekend.
During RIDE spot checks on Dec. 28 in Cramahe Township, OPP laid charges against two drivers:
- Daniel Edwards Pratt, 40, of Cramahe Township, was charged with impaired operation — blood drug concentration. He’ll appear in court in Cobourg on Jan. 30.
- Scott Gregory Patton, 28, of Alnwick-Haldimand Township, was charged with impaired operation of motor vehicle, failure or refusal to comply with demand, breach of recognizance and mischief under $5,000. He’ll appear in court in Cobourg on Jan. 30.
WATCH: Tough new penalties now in effect in Ontario for distracted, impaired driving
On Dec. 29, OPP responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 401, east of Port Hope. Officers stopped the vehicle on the exit to Division Street in Cobourg and following an investigation, charged the driver:
- Stephen Quanduk, 41, of Scarborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — blood drug concentration. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Jan. 23.
READ MORE: Peterborough woman charged with impaired and dangerous driving in collision near Lindsay
During a RIDE spot check on County Road 2 in Brighton on Dec. 30, police charged one driver:
Alan John Fledderus, 60, of Brighton was arrested and charged with impaired operation — blood alcohol concentration. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Jan. 30.
On Dec. 30 around 5 p.m., OPP responded to reports of a pickup truck driving erratically on Highway 401 in Port Hope. The suspect vehicle was stopped and as a result of the investigation, the driver was charged:
- Meghan Armstrong, 19, Etobicoke was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a vehicle — alcohol and drugs, impaired operation with blood alcohol concentration 80 plus and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and driving with no licence. She was released and will appear in court in Cobourg on Jan. 23.
Northumberland OPP also issued four 3-day warn range licence suspensions over the weekend.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.