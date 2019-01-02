Vancouver restaurant owner at centre of soup controversy says he smells a rat

The owner of Gastown’s Crab Park Chowdery says he has conducted a full investigation into the ongoing mystery of how a rodent ended up in a bowl of his restaurant’s soup, and he says he smells a rat.

Last week, a video was posted to Instagram appearing to show a rodent served in a bowl of the Chowdery’s soup.

Owner Ashton Phillips says he and his staff performed several tests with a rat-sized object to see if they could have somehow missed it. They said there was no way they could miss an object of that size, adding that it did not fit in the ladle or the bread bowl used to serve the soup.

Phillips says he has no disgruntled employees and all his staff members have been with him for at least two years.

He said he is 100 per cent confident the rodent could not have come from his establishment.

Phillips says the incident is looking more like a prank and is inviting everyone to come down and tour his eatery.

He also notes that Vancouver Coastal Health investigated the incident and did not close down the restaurant.

Those behind the video post declined to appear on camera, but told Global News they were given a full refund and a gift card.

Over the weekend, a forensic video expert told Global News there is no sign the video posted to social media has been altered in any way, but because of its short length, it’s more difficult to speak to whether it was staged.

