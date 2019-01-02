Halifax digital studio gets provincial payroll rebate of up to $1.5 million

A Halifax-area digital studio is getting a payroll rebate of up to $1.5 million over five years.

Nova Scotia Business Inc., the provincial government’s business development agency, says REDspace Inc. will get the incentive to expand its operations in Bedford.

READ MORE: Shuttered Cape Breton call centre reopens under new ownership

The company specializes in mobile, web, video and gaming for media brands and networks including Turner, NBC and Sony Pictures.

The government says REDspace could create up to 125 jobs under the five-year payroll rebate agreement.

The company will get a smaller rebate if fewer jobs are created.

READ MORE: Software development company awarded $2M payroll rebate for 106 positions at new Halifax office

The government says REDspace “provides new ways for its clients to deliver interactive experiences” to users.