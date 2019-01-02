Winnipeg police at scene of ‘serious incident’ in Elmwood Tuesday
Winnipeg Police say a “serious incident” took place on Nairn Avenue by Allan Street on Tuesday.
One resident said he noticed at least six police vehicles in the area around 7 a.m.
Later that evening, the same resident says at least five police vehicles were still in the area, including an identification unit.
Winnipeg Police would not give any further details.
