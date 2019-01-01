Large police presence in Maple Ridge neighbourhood on New Year’s Day

An emergency response team was called out to deal with a standoff in rural Maple Ridge on New Year’s Day.

Officers surrounded what appears to be a luxury home in the 12900 block of 246th Street starting around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A police negotiator could be heard speaking to the person in the home through a megaphone.

Around 2:30 p.m., police flash-bangs could be heard. Power and water to the home had been cut off.

Two ambulances and a fire truck went past a police barricade and drove away from the scene early in the evening.

Police did not reveal why they were at the scene.

There is no word on whether the incident could be connected to a single-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge that took down a hydro pole near 209th Street and River Road, knocking out power to hundreds of customers early Tuesday morning.

After taking down the hydro pole, the driver then left the scene.