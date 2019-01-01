London mayor celebrates local philanthropy with announcement of New Year’s Honour List

Another year means another list of honourees from London’s mayor.

Ed Holder has announced the annual Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List, which celebrates members of the community in eight out of 10 areas of achievement.

READ MORE: It’s a boy! LHSC welcomes its first baby of 2019

Merel, a facility dog at the London courthouse, and handler Rachel Braden have been honoured in the Accessibility category.

Ernest Maiorana, who has devoted more than 20 years to bringing music to older adults in retirement homes, received the honour for the Age-Friendly category.

Artistic director and principal of the London Dance Centre Victoria Carter has been honoured in the Arts category, while Gabor Sass, associate professor at Western University in the field of environmental sustainability, received the Environment category honour.

READ MORE: Mayor Ed Holder sworn in as member of London Police Services Board

Melissa Hardy-Trevenna has been named to the list in Housing. She is the former director of communications for the London St. Thomas Association of Realtors.

Steven Liggett, an executive with the London Middlesex Historical Society, received the honour in the Heritage category, while Jacqueline Thompson, executive director of Life*Spin, has been honoured in the Humanitarianism category.

Finally, head coach of the Western Mustangs’ varsity baseball program Mike Lumley was named to the list for the Sports category.

“It is my great pleasure to honour these committed and caring Londoners,” said Holder. “The work they do in our community is critical. Their efforts help build our city, making it an even better place, every day.”

The Honour List is created each year to recognize the diversity of philanthropic work taking place in the city.

WATCH: Toronto rings in the new year with a spectacular fireworks display

Recipients are named by city council on the recommendation of advisory committees or community organizations through the city’s standing committees.

For more information about the honourees, click here.