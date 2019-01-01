Man, 25, dies after ATV crashes through ice in Musquodoboit Harbour

A 25-year-old man has died after he crashed his ATV through the ice in Musquodoboit Harbour early Tuesday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say at just after 1 a.m., officers responded to a call of a missing person, who had been out four-wheeling on Lake Charlotte and had not returned.

“The family of the missing man was concerned he had fallen through the ice,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

READ MORE: Teen dies after ATV crash in Eastern Townships

The victim was located about four hours later in a patch of water on the lake, according to police, with the ATV located nearby.

Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was later pronounced dead in hospital.

His identity has not been released.

The circumstances that led to his death are still being investigated, but police say he was alone at the time.