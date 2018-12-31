Montrealers make New Year’s resolutions for themselves and their city

As 2018 drew to a close, Montrealers picking up New Year’s Eve supplies at the Atwater Market found themselves reflecting on how they and their city may improve in 2019.

Most people who paused their shopping to speak with Global News said they wanted to improve their fitness in the coming year.

“I want to stay health and keep in shape,” said Jean Thivierge.

“I want to drink less, and to do more sports. I know it’s a cliché but I have to do more sports,” said Francois Coulombe-Giguere.

Others had the environment in mind.

“I want to plant more trees,” said Elizabeth Lipsz.

“We need to be less wasteful in everything we do. The planet is a big issue,” said Tony Moncada.

When asked what they thought the City of Montreal’s New Year’s resolution should be, most had similar responses.

“They need to fix the streets, they’re kind of embarrassing,” said Thivierge.

“We need to fix the streets,” echoed Dominic Varvaro.

Will Montrealers all be fit and driving exclusively on smooth streets this time next year? We’ll just have to wait and see.