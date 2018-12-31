Okanagan set to ring in 2019 with parties, fireworks

With only hours left in 2018, the Okanagan is getting set to party like it’s 2019.

Here is a roundup of some of the free public events happening around the valley.

Kelowna

In Kelowna, you don’t have to stay up till midnight to see the fireworks.

Crowds are expected to gather downtown in Jim Stuart Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to skate on the outdoor rink, listen to music and warm up with some free hot chocolate.

The annual “New York, New Year’s” event is put on by Festivals Kelowna and is free for the public to attend.

You can also head into the nearby Kelowna Community Theatre to warm up. Inside, there will be crafts, face painting and games to try.

A fireworks display is planned for 9 p.m. to coincide with the new year in cities in the eastern time zone, including New York.

Ski resorts

All of the Okanagan ski resorts are also ringing in the new year with fireworks.

Big White will have two fireworks displays: one at 8:15 p.m., which will take place over the resort’s skating rink, and another that can be seen at midnight in the village.

Big White also has free skating with a DJ and laser display from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In the south Okanagan, Apex resort is also planning two fireworks shows, one at 6:30 p.m. and another at midnight.

At Silver Star, a torchlight parade at 7:40 p.m. will be followed by fireworks at 7:45 p.m.