December 31, 2018 12:39 pm
Updated: December 31, 2018 12:42 pm

Warm up Winnipeg, cold snap prompts invitation from city to head indoors

By Online Journalist  Global News

Winnipeg City Hall.

Jeremy Desrochers / Global News
The City of Winnipeg has invited the public to visit civic facilities if they need a place to stay warm during this week’s extreme weather conditions.

The City said Monday that City Hall, Winnipeg libraries, swimming pools and leisure centres are all places that can provide a comfortable spot to warm up during this cold snap.

Operating hours of civic facilities – which are closed on New Year’s Day – can be found on the city’s website or by calling 311.

