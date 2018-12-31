Warm up Winnipeg, cold snap prompts invitation from city to head indoors

The City of Winnipeg has invited the public to visit civic facilities if they need a place to stay warm during this week’s extreme weather conditions.

The City said Monday that City Hall, Winnipeg libraries, swimming pools and leisure centres are all places that can provide a comfortable spot to warm up during this cold snap.

Operating hours of civic facilities – which are closed on New Year’s Day – can be found on the city’s website or by calling 311.

