Drugs, tobacco, contraband seized at Collins Bay Institution

Correctional officers at Collins Bay Institution seized a package they say contained drugs, cigarettes and other contraband.

On Dec. 29, just after noon, staff at the facility intercepted a package in the medium-security unit of the prison.

According to Correctional Service Canada, the package contained over 2,500 grams of tobacco, nearly 250 grams of marijuana, more than 50 grams of crack cocaine, a mini cellphone with a charger and drug and tobacco paraphernalia.

Correctional officers estimate the institutional value of the contraband to be $85,000.

Afterwards, the medium-security unit at the institution was locked down for a search.

Visits to the medium-security unit have been suspended until the search is completed.

The police have been notified, and the institution is investigating.