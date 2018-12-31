Messy winter weather expected for Barrie, Orillia, Collingwood areas: Environment Canada

A messy mix of winter weather is expected to help ring in the new year in the Barrie, Orillia and Collingwood areas.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement early Monday morning, saying a low pressure system with precipitation is expected to move into the region Monday evening.

Officials say a snowfall accumulation between five and 10 centimetres is likely to come along with the threat of freezing rain.

Environment Canada says there is also a possibility that some areas will climb above the freezing mark overnight, which will result in the precipitation changing to rain.

Officials say that due to the winter weather, travel on Monday evening and Tuesday morning may be difficult.