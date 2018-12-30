Canada
December 30, 2018 8:27 pm
Updated: December 30, 2018 8:29 pm

Mike ‘Beard Guy’ Taylor from Canadian band Walk Off the Earth has died

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Walk Off The Earth's Mike Taylor, known as "Beard Guy" attends the announcement of the nominees for the Juno Awards at an event in Toronto on February 2, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
A A

Mike Taylor of Canadian band Walk Off the Earth, known as the “Beard Guy,” has died, the band confirmed Sunday.

READ MORE: Canada’s Walk Off the Earth capitalizes on major YouTube breakthrough

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother and band member, Mike ‘Beard Guy’ Taylor,” the band said in a statement on Twitter. “Mike had a love for life that was unmatched and a willingness to give that went beyond ordinary means.”

The band said that he passed away peacefully from natural causes last night while in his sleep. He has left two children.

Walk Off the Earth, from Burlington, Ont., became famous in 2012 after posting a cover of Australian artist Gotye’s Somebody that I Use to Know, with all five bandmates playing the song on a single guitar.

WATCH: Walk Off The Earth On New Christmas Album

It became one of the most-watched clips on YouTube in 2012 and has since gained over 185 million views since being posted January 6, 2012, with viewers especially taking notice of Taylor on the far right and his stoic appearance.

“6 years later, I still want to become as majestic as the beard guy,” one viewer commented eight months ago.

The band had planned on kicking off a world tour with a set at CBC’s New Year’s Eve celebration in Niagara Falls Monday, with a Twitter post featuring Taylor published earlier Sunday. There is no word if that has changed, or if the band will continue without Taylor.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
mike beard guy taylor
mike beard guy taylor death
mike taylor
mike taylor death
mike taylor dies
Walk off the Earth
walk off the earth band member dies
walk off the earth death
walk off the earth mike taylor

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News