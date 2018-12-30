Sharing the warmth with Blankets for the Homeless at Place Émilie-Gamelin

The organization Blankets for the Homeless describes itself as a group of like-minded individuals trying to give back to the homeless in the Greater Montreal Area.

The group holds events once a month.

On Sunday, Blankets for the Homeless volunteers were at Place Émilie-Gamelin.

“Today, we’re giving socks, we’re giving a whole full lunch, plus we have extra bags with snacks, hand warmers and foot warmers,” said volunteer Helena Tavares.

Other items being handed out included sleeping bags, jackets and boots.

Tavares estimates about 300 people showed up for a warm bite to eat.

While the organization is grateful for the donations they receive, Tavares said they need continued support from the community.

In the winter months, boots, coats, toques and socks are much appreciated.

“Socks, lots of socks,” Tavares said. “They are outside 24 hours a day, these friends of ours, these brothers and sisters.”

Tavares said the group also accepts food donations like pasta, chili and coffee.

“Coffee is very important to warm them up.” she said.