Here are some of the things Frederictonians can do as they kiss 2018 goodbye

New Year’s Eve may be less than 48 hours away, but there’s no shortage of celebrations to be had in Fredericton this year.

For those wanting to cut a rug, there are plenty of dances and balls happening around town.

Billy Tertiak has been busy on Sunday as he sets up the second annual semi-formal New Year’s Eve Ball at the Crowne Plaza Fredericton-Lord Beaverbrook.

READ MORE: Storm set to hit Maritimes on New Year’s Day

All proceeds raised at the event will go to the Children’s Wish Foundation and tickets are still available.

“Come on down to this one, specifically,” said Tertiak.

“It’s going to be a great time with some good entertainment and it’s a great cause for the Children’s Wish Foundation.”

Across town at the Fredericton Inn, there is a sold-out bash.

The Cunningham/Haines Band is set to help you rock into the New Year. They will have a four-piece high energy band upstairs and country music downstairs.

The event is also donating proceeds from a 50/50 draw to a young scholar entering university.

“The 50/50 usually is around $600 or $700 and we donate that to the turnaround achievement award,” said Brent Buchanan, a morning radio host for Country KHJ radio.

Over at the Delta Hotel, the Baroque and Bougie Ball is also sold out.

The event will be hosted by reality TV star Naomi Smalls, the winner of Season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

WATCH: Wintry mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain hits Atlantic Canada

The Baroque and Bougie Ball sold over 600 tickets, making it the most attended New Year’s Eve event at the hotel since their Y2K party.

“We have a really great stage set up, really great lights and AV and we’re going to be doing a group performance,” said Freeda Wales of the Phun House Group, a drag organization that will be performing at the event.

“There’s a champagne toast, a balloon drop — we’ve got the whole setup.”

Along with the more adult-oriented parties, there are events open to the whole family.

The Kingswood Entertainment Centre is set to host their family party on New Year’s Eve, where you’ll be able to pay as you go for their activities which include bowling, laser tag and an arcade.

Hats and noisemakers will be provided and the centre will have early countdowns every hour for the children, beginning at 8 p.m. Atlantic time.

If you’re a child at heart, the Kingswood will be staying open until 1 p.m.

READ MORE: In New Brunswick, hunting for the perfect Christmas tree is an art

The Nashwaaksis Field House and Fredericton Indoor Pool will also be hosting a family celebration from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Atlantic time.

Activities will be geared towards the Kindergarten to Grade 6 age group, but older family members are welcome to attend with their family.