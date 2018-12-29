Donald Trump blames deaths of migrant children at U.S. border on Democrats

U.S. President Donald Trump says the Democrats, who oppose his plan to build a wall at the border, are to blame for the deaths of migrant children crossing into the U.S.

“Any deaths of children or others at the border are strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally,” he said in a tweet on Saturday afternoon.

“They can’t,” he continued. “If we had a wall, they wouldn’t even try.”

Two children from Guatemala, an eight-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl, have died in U.S. custody in the last several weeks, sparking an international outcry.

Any deaths of children or others at the Border are strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally. They can’t. If we had a Wall, they wouldn’t even try! The two….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2018

…children in question were very sick before they were given over to Border Patrol. The father of the young girl said it was not their fault, he hadn’t given her water in days. Border Patrol needs the Wall and it will all end. They are working so hard & getting so little credit! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2018