Snow-filled storm system turns B.C.’s interior into white wonderland   

It’s a winter wonderland in B.C.’s Interior, which makes for great skiing, but lousy driving.

On Friday, a Pacific storm system that barreled across the northern half of the province brought snow, and plenty of it, with the amounts varying per region, from 15 centimetres in the North Coast and Bulkley Valley to 30 cm in the Columbia regions.

The southern half of B.C. wasn’t spared either, with the Okanagan, for example, also getting snow, between 5 and 10 cm.

DriveBC has scores of road condition alerts on its website, with many warning of compact snow or slushy with slippery sections. An extreme example would be a Highway 20 alert in the Chilcotin, west of Williams Lake, where freezing rain is coating the road. DriveBC says travel is not recommended between Anahim Lake Road and Pyper Lake Road (a distance of 133 kilometres) unless absolutely necessary.

For mountain passes, more snow is expected today. The Coquihalla, between Merritt and Kamloops, is projected to get 2-4 cm, while the Okanagan Connector and Highway 3 [Hope to Princeton] should receive 5 cm., though 10-15 cm is forecast for Paulson Summit. Along the Trans-Canada Highway, 20 cm is forecast for Eagle Pass, while Pine Pass along Highway 97 should receive 10 cm.

Ski-wise, several resorts are reporting plenty of fresh powder. Big White near Kelowna tweeted out that 21 cm has fallen in the past 24 hours, while Sun Peaks near Kamloops has 19 cm of new snow in the past 24 hours.

EXTREME POWDER ALERT! We've had 21 cm of snow in 12 hours! Come out and enjoy our beautiful Okanagan Champagne Powder! ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️https://t.co/FwVDDTIOEy pic.twitter.com/D7qMJixeVq — Big White Ski Resort (@BigWhite) December 29, 2018

POWDER ALERT! Sun Peaks Snow Report for Saturday December 29 ❄️| 19cm new snow in the last 24hrs, 34cm last 7 days! https://t.co/nClVtKutQg

🌡| High: -2° C. Mainly cloudy with scattered flurries. https://t.co/cUoez7WDl5

⛷| 13/13 lifts, 136/137 trails https://t.co/fYsboFD0gL pic.twitter.com/x6qca9kNuA — Sun Peaks Resort (@SunPeaksResort) December 29, 2018

POW DAY ❄️ 11cm’s overnight & more on the way! #SkiSilverStar (Photo by Anatole Tuzlak – Skier Noah Morrison) pic.twitter.com/YSGGoacYCy — SilverStarMtnResort (@SilverStarMR) December 29, 2018

Further north, Hudson Bay Mountain near Smithers is reporting 31 cm over the past 24 hours and Powder King, approximately two hours north of Prince George, has 20 cm of new snow.